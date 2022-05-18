CJP Umar Ata Bandial takes suo motu notice on 'perceived interference' in prosecution dept

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Website of the Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On the advice of a judge of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday took suo motu notice of the “perceived interference in the independence of prosecution branch” that may influence the cases.



“The honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Umar Ata Bandial has taken suo motu notice, on the recommendations of an honourable judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, of perceived interference in the independence of prosecution branch in performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in the government today,” said a press release issued by the court.

The statement noted that “such perceived interference may influence prosecution of cases, tampering/disappearing of evidence in courts or in possession of prosecuting agencies and transfer/postings of officers on key posts”.

The court noted that such actions, along with media reports to amend the accountability laws, may “undermine the functioning of the criminal justice system in the country”.

“That tantamounts to violation of fundamental rights affecting the society as a whole and eroding the confidence of the people in the rule of law and constitutionalism in the country,” said the court.

The top court said that the top judge while taking note of the matter has fixed the matter for a hearing before a five-member larger bench that would meet tomorrow at 1pm.