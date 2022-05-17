All Confucius Institutes are operational in Pakistan: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: All the Confucius Institutes in Pakistan were operational and had not been shut down, said Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad.
The Chinese diplomat on Tuesday said all the teaching activities at various Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms in Pakistan would be carried out through online or offline ways by the Chinese and Pakistani teachers as well as the partnering universities of China.
On April 26, at least four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed, while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi.
Zhang said after discussions with the concerned departments of Pakistan, some Chinese teachers had returned to China for the upcoming summer vacation and would, as per request, come back to Pakistan at an appropriate time.
He maintained that the Chinese side plans to provide more quality teaching resources to meet the needs of the Pakistani students to learn the Chinese language.
