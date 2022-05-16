Cardi B reacts to New York shooting

US rapper Cardi B has reacted to the shooting in Buffalo, New York that killed 10 people on Saturday.



Taking to Twitter, the Be Careful singer tweeted, “Mass shooters are not mentally ill. They have a evil mentality.”

Cardi B remarks come a day after ten people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York were killed when a gunman opened fire.

"Ten people were killed by a gunman dressed in body armor and armed with a high-powered rifle, while three others were wounded -- two of them critically," confirmed a police official at the scene and another source close to law enforcement.

Buffalo is located in western New York, along the US border with Canada.