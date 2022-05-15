Prince William ditches Kate Middleton to spend night out with friends: See

File Footage

Prince William had a happening weekend to himself, with the Duke of Cambridge not only attending the FA Cup Final and presenting a damehood, but also enjoying a night out with the lads without wife Kate Middleton!

As per Express UK, Prince William enjoyed an ultra-rare night out with his friends, sans wife Kate Middleton, at Oswald’s just hours after personally visiting and presenting a damehood to terminal cancer patient and advocate Deborah James.

William is said to have spent about three hours at the club before getting photographed while leaving at around 11 pm. He had three security guards with him as he exited.

The club, said to be London’s most exclusive member’s club, is frequented by William’s step-mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as UK PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson.



