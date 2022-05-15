Will Smith's slap brought Chris Rock's 'hearing back'

Comedian Chris Rock returned to talk about Will Smith and his shocking move at the Oscars gala during his show.

Chris Rock apparently used his London tour to talk about the already well-known slap he received at the Hollywood Academy event.



The comedian, in his show at the Royal Albert Hall, recently returned to 'attack' the actor.

"I'm okay, if anybody was wondering," The Telegraph assures that he commented during one of his monologues. "Got most of my hearing back," he reportedly explained in a jocular tone.



There were speculations that the presenter of the gala may cash the shocking incident and could charge three million dollars to share his expected opinion.

But, nothing further from the truth, during his stand-up he also responded to this rumor: According to the same newspaper, this was his answer: "Don't expect me to talk about the bulls***. I'll talk about it at some point ... on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive".

Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock with a slap during the Oscars gala. A 'joke' of the comedian towards Jada Pinkett, Will's wife, would not have been well received. The winner of the Oscar for best actor decided to go on stage and slap her.