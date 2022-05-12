 
Zac Efron says he has ‘a bit more growing to do’ before stepping into fatherhood

Zac Efron talks about his role in his new movie 'Firestarter' which made him realize he's not ready to be a dad

By Web Desk
May 12, 2022
Zac Efron believes he is not ready to become a father yet as he talked about his role  in his new movie Firestarter.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor said that he has a ‘bit growing to do’ before taking on the responsibility of being a dad.

The High School Musical actor was asked about his experience of working with his on-screen daughter (played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong) in the horror movie.

He told Ellen, "I didn't think about it all that much and then when we started filming the movie, I had a two-week quarantine … and when I got out of quarantine, we started filming that Monday, so it was a pretty quick intro to the film, and all of a sudden, I had this daughter in front of me.”

"We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realised I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn't know what I was doing," the 34-year-old added.

The host then asked if the role made him ready to have his own kids, to which he responded, "I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary.”

Efron further added, “I have a little bit more growing to do, probably. I don't know. Not yet."

“I have a healthy respect for parents, very grateful for them all. I love you so much mom,” he concluded.