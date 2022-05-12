Zac Efron says he has ‘a bit more growing to do’ before stepping into fatherhood

Zac Efron believes he is not ready to become a father yet as he talked about his role in his new movie Firestarter.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor said that he has a ‘bit growing to do’ before taking on the responsibility of being a dad.
The High School Musical actor was asked about his experience of working with his on-screen daughter (played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong) in the horror movie.
He told Ellen, "I didn't think about it all that much and then when we started filming the movie, I had a two-week quarantine … and when I got out of quarantine, we started filming that Monday, so it was a pretty quick intro to the film, and all of a sudden, I had this daughter in front of me.”
"We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realised I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn't know what I was doing," the 34-year-old added.
The host then asked if the role made him ready to have his own kids, to which he responded, "I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary.”
Efron further added, “I have a little bit more growing to do, probably. I don't know. Not yet."
“I have a healthy respect for parents, very grateful for them all. I love you so much mom,” he concluded.
