Kardashian lawyer calls Blac Chyna’s bias claims ‘an effort to save face’

Blac Chyna’s legal battle against the Kardashian-Jenner family is not over yet.

After losing the trial last week, the model has accused Judge Gregory W. Alarcon of showing an ‘undeniably hostile and extremely biased’ attitude against her and attorney, Lynne Ciani.

Reflecting on Chyna’s latest accusations, the attorney, representing the Kardashian-Jenner family in the court, said that the model’s bias claims are an effort to 'save face' after losing her defamation lawsuit against the famous family last week.

Chyna had filed a lawsuit against the reality TV famed family in 2017 for defamation, claiming that they had influenced people in the entertainment industry to get her reality show, Rob & Chyna canceled.

The Kardashian family’s legal team said that Chyna's recent attempts to 'make a scapegoat' of Judge Gregory were 'frivolous' and 'dishonest.'

“Chyna's recent statement and sworn declaration of disqualification is "a baseless effort to save face after losing at trial and is devoid of any legal basis to disqualify Judge Alarcon from presiding over further matters in this occasion,” the legal experts said.

“While Plaintiff and her counsel Lynne Ciani are understandably disappointed about the jury’s defence verdict following an emotionally charged trial, their effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon is frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions.”

The documents further revealed that Chyna had decided to go on a 'wait and see' approach as she had filed the motion to disqualify Judge Alarcon only after the verdict against her had been returned.