Seems PTI doesn't have trust in courts: Justice Athar Minallah

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar MInallah. Photo: IHC website/file

ISLAMABAD: Irked by ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s continuous allegations against the courts, Islamabad High Court Chief (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Monday observed that it seems the PTI’s leadership doesn't have trust in the judiciary.

Justice Minallah issued the remarks while hearing a petition submitted by PTI’s leader Fawad Chaudhry, challenging the cases filed against Imran Khan and the top leadership of his party over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Justice Minallah noted: “Yesterday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan once again questioned why the courts were opened at 12am.”

He asked whether "PTI chairman has trust in courts or not?”

The petitioner was telling his party workers that the courts are “compromised”, noted Justice MInallah and said that they will excuse themselves from hearing the case if the petitioner does not have confidence in the court and accused the judiciary of being compromised.

The judge directed the petitioner’s counsel to take guidelines from the party’s leadership, adding that if the party does not have confidence in this bench, then they will refer the case to any other bench where they are comfortable.

He said that they did not want other important cases, including the missing persons' case, affected by the political statements made by the party’s leadership.

At this, Fawad’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry pleaded with the court to listen to the case, considering it the case of missing persons.

“Do not undermine the missing persons' issue,” the judge told the lawyer.

The IHC CJ said that they are not afraid of any campaign against the judiciary, adding that they decide cases as per the law.

“The court had listened [Imran Khan’s] yesterday’s speech. What message was conveyed to the public?” the CJP asked. He said, "your party’s followers believe that he has a flat in Manchester."



Stay order against arresting Fawad, Gill extended till May 12

Meanwhile, the IHC extended till May 12 the stay order that restrained the police from arresting former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and ex-PM’s aide Dr Shahbaz Gill in a case relating to chanting slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH) in Madinah.