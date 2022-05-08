Helen Skelton turned into spy hiring private detective after hubby's 'suspicious' behaviour

Helen Skelton left no stone unturned as the Countryfile presenter hired a private eye after she became 'suspicious' about husband Richie Myler’s behaviour before they split.

Helen, 38, announced last month she had split from her rugby player partner after eight years of marriage.



The sports pro has since begun a new relationship with the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

A source told Mail Online how heartbroken Helen, felt 'bewildered' by the breakdown of her marriage to Richie, 31, whose new partner is Stephanie Thirkill, 32.

While Richie is insisting there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after their marriage collapsed, The Sun is reporting that Helen had suspected infidelity and got in touch with a private eye to help uncover the truth.

The outlet also revealed how she contacted Stephanie's estranged husband, who lives in North Yorkshire, to address their relationship and the timeline surrounding it.

A friend close to Helen told the publication: 'The devastated presenter felt something was amiss in her relationship with Richie.

'Hiring a private investigator was the last thing she wanted to do, but she felt she had no choice and needed to know the truth for the sake of her sanity and young family.

'Emotions are running high and the most important thing to Helen is looking after her three children and making sure they're OK during the difficult split.'

Former Blue Peter star Helen confirmed their breakup on Instagram last week, writing: 'Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple.



'He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.'