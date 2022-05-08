PM Shehbaz finalises MQM’s Nasreen Jalil as Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: As per the power-sharing formula, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government has decided to appoint Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Nasreen Jalil as the Sindh governor, Geo News reported Sunday.
The office of the Sindh governor fell vacant on April 12 as PTI leader Imran Ismail tendered his resignation, hours before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd premier of Pakistan.
The sources privy to the matter said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has sent a summary, suggesting the name of Nasreen Jalil for the coveted post, to President Arif Alvi.
It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P has suggested five names for the post of Sindh governor, said the party sources.
The sources said that the names have been sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif for final approval. The five party members suggested by MQM-P for the post include Nasreen Jaleel, Amir Khan, Amir Chishti, Waseem Akhtar, and Kishwar Zehra.
Met Office warns high pressure is likely to grip the upper atmosphere from Sunday
Police have arrested the driver and ruled out any planned attempt to target Imran Khan's aide
Government also planned to establish a state-of-the-art teacher's training centre in Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry into PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's car accident
Shad had been elected from his constituency after defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in the 2018 polls
Sheikh Rasheed says imported govt rose to power with a difference of two votes in National Assembly