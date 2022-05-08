PM Shehbaz finalises MQM’s Nasreen Jalil as Sindh governor

MQM-P senior leader Nasreen Jalil. Photo: Twitter/@KnightRises

ISLAMABAD: As per the power-sharing formula, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government has decided to appoint Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Nasreen Jalil as the Sindh governor, Geo News reported Sunday.

The office of the Sindh governor fell vacant on April 12 as PTI leader Imran Ismail tendered his resignation, hours before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

The sources privy to the matter said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has sent a summary, suggesting the name of Nasreen Jalil for the coveted post, to President Arif Alvi.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM-P has suggested five names for the post of Sindh governor, said the party sources.

The sources said that the names have been sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif for final approval. The five party members suggested by MQM-P for the post include Nasreen Jaleel, Amir Khan, Amir Chishti, Waseem Akhtar, and Kishwar Zehra.