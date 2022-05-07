PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce historic development package for Shangla today

ISLAMABAD: As part of PML-N’s mass contact campaign, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a public gathering in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.
During his address, the prime minister will announce a historic development package for the socio-economic development of the area, Radio Pakistan reported.
The preparations have been finalised for the public meeting in Besham area of Shangla.
Talking to the state television, Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, who also hails from the area, said the people of Shangla are looking forward to seeing their prime minister who has earned a repute of a hardworking politician.
He said as the PML-N's mass contact campaign is going on, another public gathering will be held in Swabi on Wednesday, where the prime minister will also address.
Criticising the PTI-led government, the PML-N leader said the previous government failed to fulfil its commitment during the last four years and instead put the people under a debt burden.
