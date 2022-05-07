Meghan Markle and Harry to return to UK for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's spokesperson said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.".

There will be no place on the palace balcony for Harry, Meghan, and Andrew after Trooping the Colour this year.

The Queen has limited the balcony appearance to working royals - along with the Cambridge and Wessex children and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that Harry and Meghan were invited to appear on the palace balcony.

The US-based royal couple met with the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games last month.