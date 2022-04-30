Prince Andrew can’t turn to Prince Charles to save Duke of York title

File Footage

Prince Andrew has been advised against seeking help from his brother, Prince Charles, in saving his Duke of York title, with a royal expert saying that the future King would not offer any help.

The disgraced Prince Andrew, who recently settled a sexual abuse case in court, is facing mounting pressure to give up his dukedom after city of York council members voted to strip him of the ‘freedom of city’ honour on Wednesday.

Councilor Aisling Musson even went as far as labelling his association with the city of York as a ‘stain’.

Commenting on the same, royal expert Jennie Bond told GB News: “I think that if this got to Parliament, I don't think in any way Charles would stand up for his brother and say, 'No you mustn't take his Dukedom away.'"

Host Eamonn Holmes then asked: “Jennie, you said mothers stand by their sons but would brothers stand by their brother?”

To this, Bond replied: “There is not a huge bond between Charles and Andrew I don't think and the other siblings. I mean I am sure they love him as any other family loves their siblings, but I don't think they will, in any public way, stand by him for him to come back into public life.”



