Will Smith, Jada Pinkett ‘desperately considering therapy’ since Oscars slap

Insiders reveal Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are ‘desperately’ working to ‘commit towards therapy’ since the Oscars scandal.

This news has been brought to light by sources close to US Weekly.

They explained the ‘disastrous’ impact of Will Smith’s Oscars slap on the duo’s relationship and were quoted saying, “Right now they’re figuring things out, committing to therapy together and trying to salvage the best of a pretty horrible situation.”

Will has faced a number of consequences since the incident, from losing gigs and roles in upcoming projects, to entire collaborations being scrapped.

Jada however, has been more open to discussing her healing journey “when the time calls” for it.

Shortly after the incident, Red Table Talk featured a black screen with texts addressing the family’s decision and read, “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing.”

““Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then…the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredible impressive first guest.”