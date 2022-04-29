Fans flay Kim Kardashian as she admits of Photoshopping True's face onto Stormi's body

Kim Kardashian has been branded 'beyond weird' by fans for photoshopping True's face onto Stormi's body in Disneyland snaps.

On December 31, the 41-year-old reality star wanted to post the image of Chicago and Stormi because it suited the color scheme of her Instagram 'aesthetic'.

At the time, Kylie Jenner was out of public following the November 5 Astroworld tragedy and didn't want an image of Stormi at Disneyland to be shared on social media.



Kim then decided to Photoshop an image of True over the top of Stormi and altered the color of her trousers. Fans were quick to notice and Khloe Kardashian admitted an April 12th visit to Disneyland was True's 'first' visit to the theme park.

Kim came clean about the bizarre decision on Wednesday and admitted she didn't think it was a big deal. But Kim's confession left her fans shocked and outraged with one declaring the children will need 'therapy'.

Pete Davidson's sweetheart's confession was met with shock and outrage on social media, with many questioning why the star couldn't just post a solo shot of Chicago.

Fans slammed the star as choosing aesthetics over a child, while others poked fun at it by writing 'Stormi you look like True baby.'

On Twitter, fans called it 'sick' and called her out for 'photoshopping and filtering a child' as 'beyond weird,' with one writing the 'amount of therapy these poor children will need just breaks my heart.'