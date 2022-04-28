Investigators make significant progress in KU suicide bombing case: sources

KARACHI: The investigators probing the suicide bombing at the University of Karachi (KU) have made significant progress in the case, said well-placed sources.



Four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed and four others sustained injuries in a suicide attack carried out by a burqa-clad woman outside the KU's Confucius Institute on Tuesday.



The investigators have recovered important documents related to the suicide bomber in late-night raids at various locations, the sources said, adding that international SIM cards reportedly used by the bomber, CNIC of her husband and other things were also recovered.

The law enforcers also raided the house of the alleged suicide bomber's father in Scheme 33, Karachi.

Laptops and other evidence, including documents, were seized during the raid.



Meanwhile, the investigators also searched the apartment of the alleged suicide bomber in Gulistan-e-Johar block 13 and sealed it afterwards, the sources said.



They said that the apartment is rented and the bomber had been living there for the last three years.

KU reopens

Meanwhile, the KU resumed academic activities today after one day's closure.

The varsity's spokesperson said that administrative affairs and the teaching process in the university will continue as usual.

However, the Confucius Institute will remain closed until clearance from the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

Has the suicide bomber's husband been arrested?

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who visited Karachi after the attack on Wednesday, refrained from commenting on the arrest of the suicide bomber's husband.



The minister neither denied nor confirmed the arrest of Habitan Bashir Baloch, who was staying at a hotel near Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre but had fled long before the attack.

However, the rickshaw driver who transported the bomber inside the university has been caught.

Who was the suicide bomber?

The woman — who was involved in the Karachi terrorist attack — belonged to a family with an educated background and was pursuing M-Phil.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', correspondent Wajid Baloch said that the Balochistan Liberation Army's (BLA) Majeed Brigade has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

The analyst went on to say that the organisation has used a female suicide bomber for the first time. Talking about the family of the woman involved, Wajid said her family was unaware of her activities. However, the family confirmed her identity through a picture published by Majeed Brigade.

The woman belonged to Kech District in Balochistan's Turbat and was married to a doctor. She moved to Karachi along with her husband for higher education and last visited the Kech District at her sister's wedding. She was also a government teacher.

Wajid further said that several members are government officers. Her father was a registrar at the University of Turbat.