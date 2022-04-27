PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto sworn in as federal minister

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari takes oath as federal minister. — Twitter/@AseefaBZ

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has sworn in as a federal minister on Wednesday, and is likely to be appointed as the foreign minister.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which was also attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Following a meeting of the PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Tuesday, the PPP chairman had announced that he will be taking oath as a federal minister today (Wednesday).

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal was present at the time when the initial federal cabinet members were inducted last week, however, he did not take the oath. But Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had assured that the PPP chairman would take the oath after he returns to Pakistan after meeting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Bilawal said former prime minister Imran Khan's "foreign conspiracy" narrative hurt Pakistan's image on international forums.



Bilawal had said the PTI chairman's "conspiracies" would continue as he keeps shifting his targets from the judiciary to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PPP chairman had said Khan violated the Constitution and considered it a "piece of paper", while ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri and President Arif Alvi were involved in the "conspiracy" with him as well.