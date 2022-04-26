Johnny Depp says HE is a victim of domestic violence in final plea to judge

Johnny Depp is insisting the court considers him an equal victim of domestic violence.
The 58-year-old actor told Virginia court that it was in fact him, who was subject to domestic violence, not only accuser ex-wife Amber Heard.
When Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez asked the actor in the final questions: “What did you say in response when Ms Heard said ‘tell the world Johnny, tell them I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic violence?’”
Depp told the court: “I said yes, I am."
Depp has sued Heard for defamation after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, alleging that she has been domestically abused. She, however, did not take former husband's name in the excerpt.
