PM Shahbaz directs to end loadshedding from May 1

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif presides over an emergency meeting to overcome power load-shedding in the country. Photo: Radio Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to end loadshedding in the country from May 1.



PM Shahbaz Sharif issued the directives while chairing a high-level emergency meeting to overcome the prevailing electricity crisis in the country.

He said the people cannot be put into trouble due to loadshedding in the summer season and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to address the issue.

The prime minister also sought a long-term effective plan to end the losses of loss-making power distribution companies.



During the meeting, the prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing on the generation of electricity and its transmission and consumption in the country.

Out of 27 power plants that were shut down for over one year, 20 have been made functional, the prime minister was told.

The meeting was informed that the previous government did not ensure timely provision of fuel to operate the power plants. It was shared that the power plants were not repaired timely which triggered a crisis in the power sector.

The prime minister was told that the total power generation has reached 18,500 megawatts. In terms of demand, there is a shortfall of 500 to 2,000 megawatts.

Artificial shortage of diesel

He also took notice of complaints of artificial shortage of diesel during the harvesting of crops. PM Shahbaz directed that those creating artificial shortages must be identified and action taken against them.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure an uninterrupted supply of diesel to the farmers to operate the agriculture-related machinery.

He said district administration in rural areas should make sure that the farmers do not face any difficulty in getting diesel.



Additional input from Radio Pakistan