BISE Lahore announces schedule for matric exams 2022

Photo: PPI/file

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Monday announced the schedule of annual examinations for matriculation.

In a statement, a BISE Lahore spokesperson said that the annual examinations for class X will start from May 10, 2022, while the exams for grade IX will begin from May 26.

The examinations will conclude on June 10. The board has set up 759 examination centres across the city to facilitate the students.

As many as 250,000 candidates will appear in the examination for class X while around 270,000 candidates will sit in the exams for grade IX.

The spokesperson vowed that the staff will be deployed at all the examination centres on time.