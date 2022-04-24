Johnny Depp recalls Amber Heard’s ‘burning and pure hatred’ of ‘my whole being’

Johnny Depp recalls feeling ‘pure hatred’ from Amber Heard during the course of their marriage.
The actor made his admission in front of a jury at the Fairfax Virginia court.
There he claimed, “It seemed like pure hatred for me. If I stayed to argue I was sure it would escalate into violence and oftentimes it did.”
“Miss Heard, in her frustration and her rage and her anger, she would strike out,” he also admitted.
“It could begin with a slap, a shove, throwing a TV remote at my head, throwing a glass of wine in my face, but all in all it was just a constant.”
Before concluding he also made some shocking revelations and admitted, “I was not allowed to be right, not allowed to have a voice. At a certain point you start to slowly realise you’re in a relationship with your mother in a sense.
“I know that sounds perverse, obtuse, but the fact is that some people search for weaknesses and sensitivities in people.”
