Alia Bhatt drops new stunning pics from her wedding day with ‘cat of honour’

Alia Bhatt’s latest social media revealed that decided to go for ‘cat of honour’ for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia got married in Mumbai on 14 April, and since then, several adorable pictures of their wedding festivities have taken the internet by storm.

On Saturday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared a new set of pictures from her wedding day on her Instagram handle.

In the shared pictures, Alia is seen striking a lovely pose with her pet cat Edward. While in the other frame, the RRR actress is seen smiling away as she looks at the camera.

For her big day, the Raazi star wore a gorgeous white and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Cat of honour” and added a white heart and a sparkle emoticon to the post.

The adorable post received love from Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section. Alia’s sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also showered love on her pictures, commenting, “ my most beautiful girl.”

The Brahmastra actress has been delighting her Instafam with beautiful glimpses of her wedding festivities.