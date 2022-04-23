In a first, IHC to live stream judicial proceedings

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in Pakistan's judicial history, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah Thursday decided to live stream the court proceedings.
Following the orders, the IHC's IT department installed cameras and a live streaming system in Justice Minallah's court. Today's judicial proceedings will be streamed live on a limited scale for trial.
After the trial goes successful, the live streaming will be available on the official website of IHC.
Meanwhile, Justice Minallah sought suggestions from the court reporters and directed the IHC's journalists association to provide assistance to make the experience better.
Imran Khan sold out our economic sovereignty as he handed over our central bank to the IMF"
The development came two days after PPP’s Hina Rabbani Khar took oath as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
Diplomats’ meetings with local journalists do not mean they are aimed at overthrowing their governments, says PFUJ
Sharjeel Memon is likely to be given the portfolio of information minister, say sources
With nearly 165K people listening at one point, the ousted prime minister reportedly broke all the records during his...
NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf administers the oath of the office to Zahid Akram Durrani