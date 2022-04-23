In a first, IHC to live stream judicial proceedings

Islamabad High Court building. — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in Pakistan's judicial history, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah Thursday decided to live stream the court proceedings.



Following the orders, the IHC's IT department installed cameras and a live streaming system in Justice Minallah's court. Today's judicial proceedings will be streamed live on a limited scale for trial.

After the trial goes successful, the live streaming will be available on the official website of IHC.

Meanwhile, Justice Minallah sought suggestions from the court reporters and directed the IHC's journalists association to provide assistance to make the experience better.