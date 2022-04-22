Sarah Ferguson gushes over Queen Elizabeth: ‘most inspirational Mother in Law’

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has praised British Queen Elizabeth II on her 96th birthday.
Sarah took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback photo of the Queen to wish her a very happy birthday.
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother said, “Happy Birthday Your Majesty.”
“What an amazing day of celebrations for the most inspirational Head of State, leader, Wife, Mother, Granny, Great Granny and Mother in Law,” Sarah Ferguson gushed over the Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 on Thursday, receiving a rousing "Happy Birthday" from a military band and ceremonial gun salutes, after a troubled year hit by health concerns.
The Band of the Coldstream Guards, in red tunics and bearskin hats, played the tribute to crowds of onlookers outside her Windsor Castle home west of London.
Ceremonial gun salutes resounded across the country, including at the Tower of London.
Beckham said: "In this Platinum Jubilee year we celebrate your incredible service"
BTS' V has crossed 40 million followers on Instagram within 135 days of his debut
Morgan slammed the Sussexes for exploiting their titles while trashing the institution
Besides Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, the 'Good Mourning' cast also stars Pete Davidson and Mod Sun
“Ms Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor,' said Johnny Depp
Tom Parker's wife Kelsey paid a subtle tribute to her 'soulmate' with hairpin at his funeral