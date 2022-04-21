JUI-F's Zahid Akram Durrani sworn in as NA deputy speaker

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) MNA Zahid Akram Durrani was on Thursday sworn in as the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.
NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf administered the oath of the office to Zahid Akram Durrani during the National Assembly proceedings today.
The seat was vacant since April 16 when the then NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri tendered his resignation before a vote of no-confidence against him.
Zahid Akram Durrani was elected unopposed as he was the only candidate who filed his nomination papers with the NA Secretariat.
He is the son of JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani, who was the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the MMA's provincial government from the year 2002 to 2007 and federal minister for housing from 2013 to 2018.
