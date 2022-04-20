Here’s why Ayushmann Khurrana debuted with 'Vicky Donor' after rejecting 6 films

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the stars who has carved a niche for himself in the industry. From Vicky Donor to Andhadhun, the actor has always stunned fans with phenomenal acting skills and his peculiar choice of films.



Recently, the actor has clocked 10 years in the industry amid all, Ayushmann spilled the beans on various topics, including what led him to choose Vicky Donor as his first film.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor, who had previously rejected six films before he chose Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor as his debut movie said,

“I think the script was beautiful. And I really believed in Shoojit Sircar. I watched his previous films. There was this film called Shoebite which never released with Amitabh Bachchan. I saw it in the edit it was beautiful. Also, Yahaan, another film of his got a National Award. So, I was like ‘I am in credible hands.’ This subject could go haywire if it was with some other director. But Shoojit Sircar was a pioneer.”

“He started doing these films. My career path was set because of Vicky Donor, because that was the first taboo subject I dealt with. And I carried it forward in other films. So, he set the tone right for me, and before that, all those six films never saw the light of the day.”

Ayushmann further added that he knew he had to choose the right film as there was nobody to launch him.

“Because I always knew as a presenter, like somebody who's asking questions to an actor, I could learn from the mistakes of the other persons. So, I was interviewing a lot of stars who were making good choices, bad choices. And I gauzed that the choice is very important, especially for me, (I knew) that nobody's going launch me. So, my debut film had to be good or else I won't get another film. So that's what I thought about, so I waited and I'm glad Vicky Donor happened.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has an interesting lineup of movies in his kitty for 2022. He will be soon seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G, and Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero.