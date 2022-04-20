Prince Harry, Meghan would have to get Prince Andrew face-off approved by Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan would have to approve Prince Andrew face-off from Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be asked to avoid Prince Andrew during Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Sussex couple, which has signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix, is bound to abide by their rules and royal expert Christopher Joll suggests that the streaming giant would not like the philanthropist couple around shamed Andrew.

Military historian Mr. Joll told LBC: "They've entered into multimillion-dollar contracts with Netflix and Spotify amongst others.

"We know that there was a Netflix crew lurking in the precincts of Windsor Castle for the most recent meeting.

"That creates several problems one of which is if the Queen is determined that Prince Andrew should be part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, his appearance at the memorial service on the arm of his mother would indicate that he is going to be part of it.

"Netflix will run a million miles or they will tell the Sussexes to run a million miles from being in the same shot with Prince Andrew."

The Netflix recently accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a documentary on Invictus Games and is also expected to cover BTS of Queen's summer celebration, if Harry decides to join the family with wife and kids.