Millipede named after Taylor Swift in honour of the singer!

Taylor Swift now has a millipede named after her!

Commonly found in Appalachian Mountains, a millipede is now called Nannaria swiftae.

The rare species is one of the 17 found in the region. Its existence is essential for decomposition and nutrients spread in wooded ecosystems.

“Her music helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks,” said Virginia Tech entomologist Derek Hennen in a statement.

They are 18 and 38 millimeters long, have a black trunk with white, red or orange spots and white legs.