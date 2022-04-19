Millipede named after Taylor Swift in honour of the singer!

Taylor Swift now has a millipede named after her!
Commonly found in Appalachian Mountains, a millipede is now called Nannaria swiftae.
The rare species is one of the 17 found in the region. Its existence is essential for decomposition and nutrients spread in wooded ecosystems.
“Her music helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks,” said Virginia Tech entomologist Derek Hennen in a statement.
They are 18 and 38 millimeters long, have a black trunk with white, red or orange spots and white legs.
Also on the auction block, but expected to fetch much lower bids is a set of bondage gear worn by Depeche Mode´s...
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot this month
Camilla Parker struggled to adjust in to the royal family
Disha Patani shared a cute snap of herself and dog
Malaika Arora suffered minor injuries after her car accident on 2nd April 2022
Actor R Madhavan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s wish for son Vedaant on winning gold at Danish Open