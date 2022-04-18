Brooklyn Beckham breaks the internet with his shirtless photo: See

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz often treat their fans and followers to loved-up photos on social media that make them swoon.



Keeping up with the tradition, Transformers: Age of Extinction's actress took to her Instagram stories to upload a shirtless snap of her husband Brooklyn, 23, beaming as they celebrated one week of wedded bliss.

The couple married in a star-studded ceremony at her family's £76million estate in Florida last weekend and seem to be loving being newlyweds.

The actress, 27, took to her stories to upload the picture of a beaming Brooklyn, 23, looking down at the camera with his numerous tattoos and bed hair on display.

She captioned the picture: "Married life @BrooklynBeckham."

It comes after Nicola revealed the extreme lengths they went to for a smartphone-free wedding day.