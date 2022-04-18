Prince Harry's sincere wish for Archie and Lilibet revealed: Twitter erupts with reactions

Prince Harry has shared his sincere wish for his and Meghan Markle's two children Archie and Lilibet during an emotional interview with child reporters in the Netherlands.

Sophia and Jay asked the Duke of Sussex what his wish for Archie and Lilibet is. To which the Queen's grandson Harry took a knee to be the same height as the child reporters and replied: "To grow up in a better world. . . a safer world, a more equal world. . . I will never, ever rest until I have tried to make the world a better place for them."

Harry continued: "I wish all children can grow up in a peaceful world,” the Duke told the interviewers."



In conversation with #VTeam reporters, Meghan's hubby made a vow as he said he will continue making efforts to make the world a better place for Lilibet and Archie.

Reacting to Harry's gesture and wish about his children's future, fans got emotional and praised the the Duke, with one user , Chase Manhattan Crank, wrote: "It's just, unbelievably touching. This couple is sheer gold."

Another tweeted: "This is so beautiful". While, others shared heart emojis and lauded the Duke of Sussex for his amazing gesture and sincere wish about Archie and Lilibet.