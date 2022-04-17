Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Harry in romantic speech at 2022 Invictus Games: Video

Gushing over her husband Prince Harry at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Meghan Markle said she “could not love and respect him more”.



Dressed in a white off-the-shoulder top and dark trousers, Meghan Markle has publicly declared her love for “incredible” Harry in front of an audience of thousands.

The Duchess said: “It is my distinguished honour to introduce someone that I think you’ll all be very excited to hear from.

“He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you.

“I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same, because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service."

She went on: "He’s the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kissed when Harry arrived on stage, and he appeared emotional before his speech, saying: “Thank you my love.”



Meghan and Harry appeared happy and close during their public appearances at the event, holding hands and placing their hands on each other’s backs.