Prince Harry, Meghan Markle met Queen in fear of 'losing publicity'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle real reason to visit the Queen is being predicted by a royal expert.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, expert Andrea Levin declared that the Sussex couple is toying with Queen's feelings and love for them.

“I think the queen and Prince Charles have missed them hugely, and therefore [Harry and Meghan] could wrap them around their little fingers and use them for commercial use as they have done before,” royal biographer Andrea Levin told “Good Morning Britain” viewers Friday.

The couple's visit had “something to do with not turning up at Prince Philip’s memorial service and finding out from that what the reaction to that was — it was very bad — and they can’t afford to lose that publicity,” Levin said.

The expert adds that the couple created bad PR with Prince Philip snub and chance it became pertinent for them to make amends.