Britney Spears teases ‘twin’ pregnancy in surprise hint: ‘Could it be?’

Britney Spears shocks fans with an adorable hint about the possibility of their being twin buns in the oven, this time around.

The singer hypothesized the possibility in a candid Instagram caption.

It read, “I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It’s growing !!!” Britney wrote. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

Check it out below:





The now-deleted caption later featured a hint toward her former struggles with “perinatal depression” and the singer admitted, “I have to say it is absolutely horrible”. (sic)

“Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!!”

The post itself includes a picture of Britney from her earlier pregnancies.







