Cardi B, Offset share first photos of their baby boy and reveal his unique name

Rap stars Cardi B and Offset have sent the internet into emotional meltdown as they finally announced the name of their 7-month-old baby boy.

On Thursday, the WAP star took to her Instagram handle and dropped the first-ever picture of her newborn son, revealing his unique name, Wave Set Cephus.

Using a bunch of emoticons of ‘WAVE SET CEPHUS,’ the I Like It crooner, 29, captioned the first social media photos of her son. In the adorable first pictures, Wave was seen wearing a blue puffy coat and a chunky diamond chain.

After introducing Wave to the world, the Up singer further revealed that Offset was the one who came up with the baby's unique name.

"When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !" she wrote on Twitter alongside a video of a piece of jewelry that spelled out his name.

Fans flooded the post’s comments section by showering love on the newborn. Many of them noted that baby Wave bares a strong resemblance to his big sister, Kulture, 3.

“Omg !!!! hes sooooooo cute!! Him & kulture twins wow,” one follower wrote, while another joked, “Homie look like he got a tape bought to dropp.”

Cardi first announced the birth of her son on Sept. 6 with a sweet picture on Instagram, cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.