PM Shahbaz to arrive in Karachi on day-long visit today

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: file

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday will arrive in Karachi on a maiden visit to the metropolitan city after assuming the office.

During his day-long visit, PM Shahbaz will hold meetings with the leaders of allied parties and chair a consultative meeting relating to development projects in Karachi. He will also attend a meeting on the law and order situation in the metropolis at the Chief Minister House.

He will also visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah accompanied by the leaders of allied parties. They will offer Fateha and lay a floral wreath at the mausoleum.

Upon arrival at the Karachi airport, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah will welcome him.

Shahbaz Sharif will also visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad headquarters at 2 pm. He had a meeting with the Muttahida leadership on Tuesday on matters related to the government formation and the agreement reached between the parties before the no-trust motion was voted.

Consultation over new cabinet

Newly elected PM Shahbaz Sharif is in consultation with the leaders of the coalition parties over the formation of his cabinet.

On Tueday, he held separate meetings with PPP leaders and former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-P leaders, BNP-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal, parliamentary leader of the BAP Khalid Magsi, Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti and independent member Aslam Bhootani for this purpose.

During the meetings, the premier expressed his resolve to collectively address all public problems with the spirit of unity, cooperation and mutual trust.

Sources privy to the matter said that PPP is unwilling to be a part of the cabinet, saying that it would support the government from the treasury benches in a better way.

According to the sources, one group within the party favours the idea of joining the cabinet to strengthen the coalition, while the other group is of the view that the party should instead focus on electoral reforms for early elections.

However, the final decision will be made as per the top leadership's will in a few days.

Sources said the PPP was more interested in the constitutional offices of the parliament and it would join the cabinet in the second phase. There is a consensus in the party on taking over the office of the National Assembly speaker with Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar as its candidates.