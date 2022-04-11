Prince William ‘refused to take’ any of Princess Diana’s calls: ‘Would never forgive her’

File Footage

At one point in his life Prince William reportedly cut Princess Diana off and ‘wouldn’t even answer’ her calls because he was “convinced he’d never forgive her.”



This revelation has been revealed by royal biographer and journalist, Tina Brown.

In The Palace Papers she discussed Prince William’s relationship with his mother and admitted, William, who had watched the interview in his Eton housemaster’s study, told a classmate that as soon as he saw his mother’s face appear on the screen for the interview, he was overcome with a feeling of dread.”

“By the time the housemaster, Andrew Gailey, returned to his study to collect William, he found him, Robert Lacey records, slumped on the sofa, his eyes red with tears.”

“He pulled himself together to rush back to his room. But when, an hour later, Diana telephoned on the house phone, William refused to take the call.”

“Diana was convinced he would never forgive her. She kept asking Simone Simmons [the princess’ psychic], ‘What have I done to my children?’”