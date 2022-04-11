Opposition withdraws no-confidence resolution against KP CM

Opposition leaders are submitting a no-confidence motion against CM KP. Photo: file

PESHAWAR: The joint Opposition on Monday withdrew the no-confidence motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

“We the undersigned hereby withdraw, on behalf of all the signatories, the above captioned notice submitted to the Assembly secretariat on Friday, the 8th April on technical grounds,” read a letter signed by Sardar Hussain Babak, Khushdil Khan and Sobia Shahid. The letter was submitted to the secretary KP assembly.

Talking to Geo News, ANP’s parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak said that the joint Opposition did not want to topple down the provincial government, adding that the resolution was aimed at protecting the provincial assembly from being dissolved.

He said that they were taking back the motion after receiving assurance that the province will be given its due rights.

No-confidence motion against KP CM

On April 8, after Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar, the Opposition had turned their guns toward KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and submitted the no-confidence motion against him.

A delegation of senior lawmakers had submitted the no-trust motion against Khan.

“We beg to move that leave may be granted under sub-rule (1) of rule 18D of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules to move a resolution of no-confidence against the Chief Minister under Article 136 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the notice read.

According to the resolution: “[..] Mahmood Khan has ceased to command the confidence of the majority of the Members of this Assembly as this Assembly as the Chief Minister, it is hereby resolved that the said Mr Mahmood Khan shall stand ceased to hold the said office.”