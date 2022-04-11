IHC rejects plea seeking probe into ‘diplomatic cable’

The building of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected a petition seeking to place the names of the former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-ministers on the Exit Control List (ECL) and ordering an investigation into an alleged threat letter.

Maulvi Iqbal Haider had filed a petition in the IHC on Saturday seeking investigations into the diplomatic cable.



On March 27, PM Imran Khan claimed to have received a "threat letter" against his government from a foreign country. He named the United States to be behind the conspiracy. Later, the prime minister revealed that the threatening message that was received from the US was sent by its Assistant Secretary of State for the South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

In a five-pare order, IHC CJ Justice Minallah rejected Maulvi Iqbal Haider’s petition, declaring it inadmissible.



At the outset of today’s hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the petitioner why are you politicising the issue? “It is the responsibility of the state,” he noted.



“PM Imran kept silence in the beginning but when the opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against him, the premier, while showing the letter, claimed that a foreign conspiracy has been hatched against his government,” argued the petitioner.

The US authorities rejected the letter, hence, the diplomatic cable should be investigated, pleaded the petitioner.

The judge remarked that it is the responsibility of the state and asked, “Why did you come to court? What is your request to the court?

Pakistan's relations with the US were damaged due to the letter, hence the court should order to probe the letter, pleaded the petitioner. “Secretary interior is bound to probe the letter. It was the responsibility of the federal government to probe the letter and take the issue to the International Court of Justice,” he added.

The petitioner had also sought the court orders to lodge a serious treason case against the concerned people.

Later, the court rejected the petition and fined the petitioner Rs100,000.