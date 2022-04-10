Pete Davidson to walk 'Mat Gala' red carpet with Kim Kardashian?

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian recently addressed massive speculations about her beau Pete Davidson joining the Skims founder on one of the biggest fashion events of the year – the Met Gala.



During her chat with Access Hollywood, the 41-year-old reality star finally spilt the beans on her much-awaited appearance at the ultra-exclusive May 2 event in New York City.

The mogul confirmed that she’s going to the event and added, “And yes I will be able to see this year". Kardashian was referring to her all-black iconic outfit last year in which she was covered from head to toe.

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2021

"Will you be there with Pete?" She was asked to which the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum smiled before replying, "I'm not sure.”

“You're going to have to wait and find out," she added.

"We're still figuring it out," she said while hinting at the ongoing discussion around the couple’s appearance at the event.

The lovebirds skipped on making a red carpet debut at the Hulu premiere on April 7 where the Saturday Night Live star was spotted ‘supporting’ his ladylove.