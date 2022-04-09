 
Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri resign from office amid political chaos

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker have resigned from their posts

By Rana Jawad
April 09, 2022
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser announced late Saturday announced that he is resigning from his post after the country was plunged into political chaos.

The speaker announced the development during a National Assembly session, with Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also resigning from his office

More to follow