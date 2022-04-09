Sunny Leone recollects her wedding day on 11th marriage anniversary

Sunny Leone remembered her wedding day on the occasion of her 11th marriage anniversary with husband Daniel Weber in a social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the actor – model dropped a throwback picture from her big day revealing she had to count money from the envelopes, the couple received as a gift, to pay for their reception due to financial constraints.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor captioned the post, “11yrs married today!”

“A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake…” Leone added.

The model continued, “A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn’t be possible without all the love we share.”

“I love our wedding story because it was 'our way' just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!” she concluded the post.

The couple is parents to three kids including an adopted daughter Nisha and twin boys, Asher and Noah, who they welcomed via surrogacy in 2018.

