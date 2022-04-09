PTI files references against 20 dissident lawmakers

PTI Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar submits reference against 20 dissident MNAs to Speaker Asad Qaiser. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to get its defiant lawmakers de-seated ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ruling PTI has submitted 20 references with the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser under Article 63(a) of the Constitution on Saturday.

As per details, PTI’s Chief Whip Malik Aamir Dogar, on the behalf of the party chairman handed over 20 references to the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The defiant lawmakers were elected on the PTI’s tickets but later they joined the Opposition, read the reference. The defiant lawmakers were issued show-cause notices but they failed to give satisfactory answers, it added.

The PTI has requested the NA speaker to initiate the process to de-seat the defiant lawmaker of the party under Article 63(a) of the constitution.

'Return to PTI, I will forgive you'



On March 20, PM Imran Khan had said that he was ready to forgive the dissident MNAs of the PTI given that they rejoin the party.

Addressing a jalsa in the Dargai tehsil of the Malakand district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the premier had told about two dozen disgruntled MNA's of the PTI — who had "sought refuge" at the Sindh House out of the fear of the government ahead of the no-confidence motion against the premier — that they have "committed a mistake by accepting a bribe from the Opposition."

"A leader is like a father figure to you," the premier said. "Now, the nation has become exceedingly aware of politics because of social media, so even a child in the country knows that when a party member becomes a turncoat, there is money involved."

He had reiterated that the whole nation would assume that the MNAs had "sold their conscience by voting in favour of thieves."

"You will not be able to attend public gatherings and no one would marry your children when they'd grow up," he had warned his MNAs.

"We all make mistakes. Allah also forgives his slaves. I am just like a father figure to you all. But for God's sake, don't make such a big mistake [by joining hands with the corrupt Opposition]. Think about your children's future."



