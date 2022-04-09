Longtime ‘As the World Turns’ actress Kathryn Hays dies at 87

Renowned television actress Kathryn Hays, who played the iconic role of Kim Sullivan Hughes on As the World Turns, has died. She was 88.

The actress, who also played a part in the hit series Star Trek, died on March 25 in Fairfield, Connecticut, according to TVLine.

A cause of death has not been released yet.

Hays, who played the iconic role of Kim on ATWT for 38-years, was remembered by her onscreen husband Don Hastings, who played Bob Hughes on the soap opera.

He paid a heartfelt tribute to his longtime scene partner in a statement. "Our relationship as Bob and Kim was as close as Kathryn and my relationship, except we were not married," Hastings, 88, said.

"We were more like brother and sister and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her."

Throughout her career, Hays played remarkable characters including her roles in Bonanza, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The Virginian, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, and Law & Order as well as her appearances on Guiding Light and One Life to Live.