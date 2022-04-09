Comparisons drawn between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton after Jamaica visit

A video of Kate Middleton "recoiling" from an extended arm of a black woman went viral last month during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Jamaica.

The video started an unending debate between the fans of the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan's fans have been circulating a video of the former American actress where she and her husband Prince Harry are seen meeting members of black community.

Meghan's fans are also finding similarities between the Duchess and late Princess Diana by sharing their pictures from different occasions.