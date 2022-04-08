Here’s how Ed Sheeran celebrated big win in ‘Shape of You’ copyright case

Ed Sheeran, who has just won a High Court copyright case over his 2017 hit Shape of You hosted a party celebrating the win.



The singer, 31, is believed to have thrown a star-studded bash for around 30 people at his Notting Hill bar Bertie Blossoms on Wednesday night.

He was also seen out and about in Mayfair, London, the next evening as he partied two days in a row following the victory.





His comedian pal John Bishop was said to be among those attending his private party, as well as Ed's co-writers Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.

A source told The Sun: 'Ed got the chance to let his hair down and celebrate.

'There were about 30 people there in total and everyone had to give a password on the door to be allowed in past the bouncers.

'They got there at around 8pm and Ed left about four hours later. Johnny stayed out the latest, heading off around 12.30am.'

The following day, Ed was seen stepping out at Indian restaurant Gymkhana as he partied for two nights in a row.

He cut a casual figure in plum trousers and an orange The North Face jacket, which he paired with rainbow high-top trainers.

The Shape Of You hitmaker wore a face mask as he walked out of the event, while he tucked his ginger locks underneath his hood.