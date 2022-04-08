Hamza Shahbaz seeks LHC's intervention to hold CM Punjab's election

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif arrives for participating in the Assembly Session in Lahore, on April 4, 2022. — Online

LAHORE: To seek the judiciary's help to hold the election for the chief minister's office in Punjab, Opposition Leader in the provincial assembly Hamza Shahbaz has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The CM's office has been vacant for more than a week since ex-governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar — who was removed from his position last week — accepted Usman Buzdar's resignation on April 1.

Filing an appeal in court, Hamza made Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, and Inspector-General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan parties.

In the petition, the Opposition leader said the CM's post remains vacant despite the passage of several days and urged the need to immediately elect someone to the position.



"Assembly secretary and administrative officers are obeying the illegal orders of Parvez Elahi and the Punjab Assembly's session is being delayed without any reason," the petitioner said.

In the petition, Hamza said that under Article 130, the election for the CM cannot be delayed. He said the parties named in the case are not performing their duties in line with the law.

"Therefore, the court should issue an order at the earliest and make the election possible," he added.

The speaker — a candidate for the CM's post — had on April 6 barred members of the Punjab Assembly and media personnel from entering the building after the deputy speaker had summoned a session for the election of the CM.

The security of the provincial legislature had also put up barbed wires at the main gate of the assembly.



The move was made after PTI submitted a no-confidence motion against Dost Mohammad Mazari — despite him being a PTI member — as he summoned the session without consulting the party.

In response, the joint Opposition also filed a no-trust motion against Punjab Assembly's speaker Elahi on Thursday.

Opposition 'elects' Hamza as CM Punjab

Two days back, the opposition members elected PML-N leader Hamza the CM in a symbolic Punjab Assembly session after the government sealed off the provincial legislature.

Members from the PML-N, PPP, and PTI's Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan groups attended the session while PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also present.

PML-N leader and MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan had claimed that more than 200 MPAs were present at the hotel for the session.



The Tareen and Aleem groups have parted ways with the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan and decided to support the Opposition's candidate for the CM's post.