Celebrities who congratulated Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barkers on tying the knot: see here

Kourtney Kardashian's loved ones congratulated her and Travis Barkers on their wedding.



After the Poosh designer, 42, and Blink-182 singer, 46, exchanged vows in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, Kardashian explained the significance of the event.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she wrote alongside a series of snaps. “Practice makes perfect.”

However, the Kardashian clan and Kourtney's friends took no time to comment on the pictures.

While Kim Kardashian commented four wedding chapel emojis under the post, Kardashian family friend Simon Huck wrote, "Who doesn't love a Vegas dress rehearsal?" Meanwhile, Paris Hilton wrote, "Aww, so happy for you two!. So perfect together!"

On the other hand, Malika Haqq, Khloé Kardashian’s bestie commented, “Going to the chapel and we’re gonna get married…” The compliments didn't end there.

Kim's BFF LaLa Anthony added multiple heart-eye emoticons, while Rumer Willis of Sorority Row posted two red-heart emojis and a handclap emoji.



