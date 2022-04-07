PM Imran Khan to address nation tomorrow after govt suffers setback

PM Imran Khan addresses the nation in this undated photo. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: After the government suffered a setback Thursday following the Supreme Court's decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced he would address the nation tomorrow evening.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.

The top court has ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) and not later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

In a statement on Twitter after the order was issued, the prime minister said: "I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parliamentary party meeting, and tomorrow evening I will address the nation."

"My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball," the prime minister said.

During a meeting with the government's legal team earlier in the day, according to sources, the prime minister had said he was ready to accept any decision that the top court would announce.

"We will accept any decision the Supreme Court announces. PTI is ready for elections and we will not let any foreign conspiracy succeed," the prime minister had told the meeting's participants.



Although the Opposition has welcomed the top court's historic order, the government representatives are not happy with it and termed the decision as "unfortunate" which would push the country towards further "political turmoil".