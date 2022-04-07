Govt responds to Supreme Court's decision

(L to R) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, and Minister for Information and Law Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/PID/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision to restore the National Assembly and nullify deputy speaker Qasim Suri's ruling is "unfortunate", the PTI-led government said Thursday.

Shortly after the order, Minister for Information and Law Fawad Chaudhry said a change in government would force Pakistan to start "the struggle from March 23, 1940," as he tried to portray a picture of the country under the Opposition's rule.



"We will have to struggle again for an independent Pakistan. The Opposition is trying to push Pakistan towards slavery; we will not let them succeed," Fawad, who has now been restored as the federal minister after the court's order, said during a conversation with journalists.

In response to a question about whether the decision was one-sided, the federal minister said there were "several discrepancies" in the Supreme Court's order.

The information and law minister, in a tweet, said it was "unfortunate that the decision is now pushing the country towards further political turmoil", as early elections could have brought stability.

'Back to 1947'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said the forefathers had sacrificed their lives and crossed Wagha Border to form an independent state in 1947.

"...but maybe they were not aware that we will be enslaved to the United States instead of the United Kingdom," the SAPM said, adding that Pakistan "might move towards the condition it was in 1947."

'Run'

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Pakistan Omar Ayub, in a message to Shahbaz and Pakistan Democratic Movement, said they can run if they want to.

"Run if you want to, but you cannot escape the Pakistani people as the elections will happen, no matter what," he added.

'Lotaism'

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said: "Congratulations, 'Lotaism' has carried the day."

'Imran Khan's narrative has won'

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said all the "thieves" had gathered in fear of Imran Khan. "Imran Khan's narrative has won and the Opposition will know in the next election how people treat those who back foreign conspiracies."

The order

The Supreme Court of Pakistan restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.

The top court has ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) and not later than 10:30am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

"In consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that at all material times the Prime Minister was under the bar imposed by the Explanation to clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution and continues to remain so restricted. He could not, therefore, have at any time advised the President to dissolve the Assembly as contemplated by clause (1) of Article 58," the court's order read.

"In consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that the advice tendered by the Prime Minister on or about 03.04.2022 to the President to dissolve the Assembly was contrary to the Constitution and of no legal effect," said the order.

The Supreme Court also "declared that the Assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so".

The apex court also stated that the speaker cannot prorogue the assembly and bring the session to an end if the no-trust motion fails or after a new prime minister is elected if a no-confidence motion is passed.

The court ruled that no member will be barred from casting their vote. It also stated that if the no-trust motion fails then the government will continue to carry out its affairs.

"...if the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, then the assembly will appoint the new prime minister," the top court's order said.