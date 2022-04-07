Prince Harry’s plummets to all-time low since marrying Meghan Markle: Survey

Prince Harry’s waning popularity in the UK has been cemented by the fact that his positivity ratings have taken a 35% hit since his wedding to Meghan Markle, a new survey has indicated.
Newsweek reports that an IPSOS survey revealed that the Duke of Sussex’s popularity took a 35% slump, and in the results dated March 24-25, 2022, only 30% respondents appeared to view Harry and Meghan favourably.
The numbers indicate that the prince’s popularity only took a hit after his royal wedding to Meghan and then his ensuing step back from the royal family, an event termed ‘Megxit’; his popularity hit a record high in 2017 when he announced his engagement to Meghan.
In November 2017, a YouGov survey revealed that Harry was viewed positively by 81% of voters, even bypassing the Queen’s popularity.
The tide seems to have changed, however, seemingly owing to his public rift with the UK as well his ongoing feud with his family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for new neighbours in their Hollywood home in Montecito
Prince Andrew is unlikely to give up his £30million Royal Lodge, reported Hello magazine
Kim revealed in an interview which was centered around Travis and Kourtney's Vegas 'marriage'
Queen Elizabeth’s favourite dog breed, corgis, are getting a special pop-up café dedicated to them
The auction of late TV star Betty White's personal items will take place Sept. 23-25 in Beverly Hills
Will Smith's impersonator shared that his business has been booming since Oscars 2022 slap