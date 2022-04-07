Prince Harry’s plummets to all-time low since marrying Meghan Markle: Survey

File Footage

Prince Harry’s waning popularity in the UK has been cemented by the fact that his positivity ratings have taken a 35% hit since his wedding to Meghan Markle, a new survey has indicated.

Newsweek reports that an IPSOS survey revealed that the Duke of Sussex’s popularity took a 35% slump, and in the results dated March 24-25, 2022, only 30% respondents appeared to view Harry and Meghan favourably.

The numbers indicate that the prince’s popularity only took a hit after his royal wedding to Meghan and then his ensuing step back from the royal family, an event termed ‘Megxit’; his popularity hit a record high in 2017 when he announced his engagement to Meghan.

In November 2017, a YouGov survey revealed that Harry was viewed positively by 81% of voters, even bypassing the Queen’s popularity.

The tide seems to have changed, however, seemingly owing to his public rift with the UK as well his ongoing feud with his family.



